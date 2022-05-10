Man Group’s (EMG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.14) target price on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 301 ($3.71) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.25 ($3.27).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 230.10 ($2.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 218.94. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.03).

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($33,842.93).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

