Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) CEO Michael Coffey Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) CEO Michael Coffey acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 million, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 0.79. Manitex International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 206,462 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

