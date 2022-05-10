Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.40.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.85 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,032,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,952,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,316,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.