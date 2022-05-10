Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will post $66.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.90 million to $80.60 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $29.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $459.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $536.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $837.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%.

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

