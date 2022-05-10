Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

MARA opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.