Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 126.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGDPF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 74,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,194. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

