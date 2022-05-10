Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.89.

TSE:MOZ traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,002. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.74 million and a P/E ratio of -69.33. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

