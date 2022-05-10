Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

MCS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Marcus stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $445.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.35. Marcus has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.87.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marcus will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Marcus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 892,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 786,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,733 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

