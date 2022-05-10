Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) PT Set at C$0.20 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.20 target price by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE MAE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 506,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,130. The company has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Maritime Resources has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.24.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

