Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) PT Set at C$0.20 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.20 target price by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE MAE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 506,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,130. The company has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Maritime Resources has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.24.
