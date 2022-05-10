Mark Bennett Buys 509,416 Shares of S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) Stock

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R – Get Rating) insider Mark Bennett bought 509,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$78,450.06 ($54,479.21).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 22.94 and a current ratio of 23.45.
About S2 Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for S2 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S2 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.