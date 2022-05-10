Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Acquires 50 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,287.07 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,410.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1,307.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $158,248,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Markel by 622.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after buying an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Markel by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

