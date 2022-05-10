Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director A. Lynne Puckett Purchases 78 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,287.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,410.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,307.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Markel by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 41,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Markel by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

