Martyn Coffey Sells 48,902 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £289,988.86 ($357,525.41).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Martyn Coffey acquired 24 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($185.23).

Shares of MSLH traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 585 ($7.21). 680,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,621. Marshalls plc has a 12 month low of GBX 540.50 ($6.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 857 ($10.57). The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 640.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 677.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($10.91) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

