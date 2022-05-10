Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

MAS stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Masco by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

