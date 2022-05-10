Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MASI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of MASI opened at $120.51 on Monday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Masimo by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Masimo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Masimo by 46.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Masimo by 4.0% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

