Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of DOOR opened at $86.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48. Masonite International has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $130.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,871,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Masonite International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 518.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

