Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Matrix Service stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 19,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 1,916.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 492,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 50,552 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 440,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 271,291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Matrix Service by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 72,419 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.