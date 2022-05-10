Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.
Matrix Service stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 19,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $14.05.
In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
