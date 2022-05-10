Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after buying an additional 1,643,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,201,000 after buying an additional 1,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,119,000 after buying an additional 32,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mattel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 35,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

