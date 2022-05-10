Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.09.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 13,237,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.