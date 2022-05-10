Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MAXR opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.30. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

