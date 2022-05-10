Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

