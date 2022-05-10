Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

MAXR stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,754,000 after acquiring an additional 78,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after acquiring an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,955,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,151,000 after acquiring an additional 215,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,832,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

