Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maximus is seeing lower current ratio for a while. The company’s current ratio at the end of March-quarter was pegged at 1.45, lower than prior-year quarter’s 1.57. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined in the past year. On the flip side, the company's business process management expertise, and ability to deliver cost effective, efficient and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide the company predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic acquisition opportunities.”

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MMS traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,093. Maximus has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Maximus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Maximus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.