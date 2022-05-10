MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89. MBIA has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $657.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

In other MBIA news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,496.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,053.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

