Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 28.27%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.35. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $167,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

