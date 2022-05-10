Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.82 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,375,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after buying an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

