MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MEDNAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of MD opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 61.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

