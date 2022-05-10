MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews Sells 69,000 Shares

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,103.

Eric Lloyd Toews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MEG Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of MEG Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$1,591,600.00.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,189. The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.57 and a 1 year high of C$22.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.76.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.8910929 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.95.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.