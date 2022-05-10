Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Mega Matrix has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $13.34.
Mega Matrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
