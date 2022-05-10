MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MELI. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $770.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,079.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $764.01 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 31.51%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

