Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Shares of MBIN opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $985.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

