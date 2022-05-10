Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.24-$7.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.90 billion-$58.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.35 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.69.

MRK stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,637. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $8,729,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 297,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

