Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$321.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.47 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.34-$2.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,083. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.88.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

