Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-$2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.96-$1.06 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. 12,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,083. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.88. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 261.11, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

