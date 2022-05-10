Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 598,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 429.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 541,712 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 532,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.