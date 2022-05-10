Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.
Shares of MESA opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.72. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.
