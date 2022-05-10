Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $60,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.