Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Nojan Abrary Buys 1,301 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Nojan Abrary bought 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,250.21.

Nojan Abrary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00.

Methanex stock opened at C$62.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$71.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.17.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

