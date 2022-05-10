Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday.

Methanex stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 101,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,250. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.33. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other Methanex news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,250.21. Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048 over the last 90 days.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

