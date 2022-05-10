Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday.
Methanex stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 101,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,250. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.33. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
Featured Articles
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.