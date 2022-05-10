Methanex (TSE:MX) Lowered to Sell at Piper Sandler

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was downgraded by Piper Sandler to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.54.

Shares of TSE:MX traded down C$1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.96. 171,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.33. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$71.63. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at C$1,464,613.92. Also, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,660. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

