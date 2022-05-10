MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

MGPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.68. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $102.88.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,835. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $13,469,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 59,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 53,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

