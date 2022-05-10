Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.11 and its 200-day moving average is $199.63. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.10 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

