Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.79.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.