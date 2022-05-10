Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

