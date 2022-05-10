Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.88.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

