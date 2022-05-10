Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emfo LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

