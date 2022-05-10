Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

