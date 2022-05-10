Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.