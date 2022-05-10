Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS.
Shares of MCHP stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
