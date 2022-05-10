Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.918-$1.992 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 144,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,916. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.81.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 967,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,258,000 after purchasing an additional 492,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,107,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 380,316 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 92,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

