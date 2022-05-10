Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.32.

Shares of MU stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

